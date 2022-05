Shah Rukh Khan's expensive Mannat nameplate

Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat in Mumbai has become a tourist attraction. Many pay a visit to Bandra and stand outside his home in hope that they might get a glimpse of King Khan. Recently, SRK and his wifey Gauri Khan changed the nameplate of their home and that became a big topic of discussion. Reportedly, the nameplate is worth Rs 25 lakh. However, once again this nameplate has hit headlines as it has gone missing. Reports suggest that as a diamond fell off from the plate, it has been removed for repair work. Well, 25 lakh worth of nameplate, that's something! On that note, here's a look at other expensive things that Shah Rukh Khan owns except his Mannat.