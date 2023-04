Shah Rukh Khan - Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan turned muse for his son Aryan Khan as he launches a clothing line. Named D’yavol X is a luxury streetwear clothing brand. SRK who has worked with some renowned directors became an actor for Aryan Khan as they collaborate for a new venture. Junior Khan directs his superstar father a in a new commercial ad for his brand. Well, this is not the first time they have teamed up. Earlier they worked together lending their voice in Disney Pixar’s The Lion King. In the Hindi version of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan dubbed for Mufasa while Aryan voiced for son Simba.