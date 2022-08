How did Aryan Khan change Shah Rukh Khan's life?

It was right after the birth of Aryan Khan that Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about how he felt about becoming a father. He had spoken about it to an American TV channel. King Khan had said that he does not feel any different and rather he has found a newer friend in Aryan Khan. He had also once spoken about why he named his son Aryan. Shah Rukh Khan had said that he thought the name would impress girls and thus he named him Aryan. Also Read - Prabhas' spy thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand to go on floors on THIS date?