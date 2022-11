When Gauri Khan told Shah Rukh Khan to reject his first two scripts

SRK was desperate to take his wife out of the chawl. So, during his struggling days, when he finally landed his first break – two movies, not one, Shah Rukh blindly accepted them and rushed home with the signing amount of ₹5 lakh (for both). Upon hearing this Gauri Khan asked him is he had read the scripts, which he began doing there and then much to his dismay. A calm Gauri reassured him that if she had spent so long in the chawl, she could do for some more time, and he promptly returned the signing amount. If Gauri's better sense hadn't prevailed, imagine, how different SRK's career may have turned out.