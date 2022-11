Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan's midnight surprise for fans

It is Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today and all the SRKians are going crazy celebrating this day. Not only on social media, but fans are also gathering outside SRK's home Mannat in huge numbers simply to get one glimpse of their idol. The celebrations began at midnight as a sea of fans gathered outside Mannat and much to their delight, Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance at his Mannat balcony to greet them. Take a look at the pictures here.