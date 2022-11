Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana Khan's boyfriend

Shah Rukh Khan is pretty protective of his kids. In an interview with Femina, Shah Rukh Khan gave out the seven rules for her future boyfriend. He said, '1. Get a job. 2. Understand I don't like you. 3. I'm everywhere. 4. Get a lawyer. 5. She's my princess, not your conquest. 6. I don't mind going back to jail. 7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you.'