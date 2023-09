Shah Rukh Khan expresses fear of being removed from Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan had a hilarious banter on Twitter where the director asked him to see the trailer and finish his chat with fans, and the superstar mentioned he has to rush or he would be ousted from the film. Also Read - The Vaccine War: Nana Patekar hails Shah Rukh Khan as the finest actor after indirectly slamming Jawan