Celebs and their weird obsessions: Kareena Kapoor Khan

We all have some kind of obsession right? Be it smelling the rain, cleaning or eating in a specific way. Well, Bollywood stars are much like us. They have their own weird obsessions. Today, we will be having a look at some of the weird obsessions of celebs. From Jaane Jaan actress Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more, here's a look at the obsessions of stars. Kareena Kapoor loves good looks, good looks, good looks. However, it is said that the actress is not obsessed with good looks but with her body size. No wonder she is a fitness freak. She knows the importance of being healthy and actively works on it. She does yoga but is also a self-confessed foodie.