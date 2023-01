Shah Rukh Khan

The Pathaan star is currently in the news as reportedly his Meer Foundation donated an undisclosed amount to the family of a Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh. As per reports, she was the only earning member in the family. Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has reportedly provided aid to her mother and siblings. Shah Rukh Khan founded Meer Foundation in 2013 with the aim to empower women. It is named after his father. Here's looking at other Bollywood stars who own NGOs and carry out their philanthropic work.