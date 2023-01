Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan that released on January 25, 2023 has broken several records at the box office. The film crossed Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day. It broke Bollywood's dull spell at the the box office despite being a January release. Here's looking at other Bollywood films that broke the January jinx and performed well at the box office.