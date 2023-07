Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan comes home with family

The superstar of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan was away with his wife, Gauri Khan and little one AbRam Khan. The three of them were in the US as per media reports. And the Jawan actor recently made news for updates on his upcoming action thriller Jawan. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the superstar on the big screen again after delivering the all time blockbuster film Pathaan earlier this year. He and his family, Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan were snapped at the Mumbai airport a couple of hours ago.