Shah Rukh Khan opens up about Aryan Khan’s arrest

Shah Rukh Khan referred to the Aryan Khan case as unpleasant and even said that it was bothersome. He even said that when one thinks everything is good, life will come and hit you. He said that he learned a lesson which was to be quiet and work hard with dignity. He even said that it is time when one needs to be a hopeful, honest storyteller. He even remembered his dialogue from Om Shanti Om and said that 'picture abhi baaki hai mere dost'.