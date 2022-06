Image credit: YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan (Brahmastra)

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans will be in for a treat this year as they will get to watch the superstar in a cameo in Brahmastra. The trailer of the film was released recently, and though the makers haven’t showed his face clearly, a lot of fans are speculating that the man with the trishul in hand is SRK. Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra will surely give the film a boost at the box office.