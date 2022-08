Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

While South films are all about multi-starrers, Bollywood films are high on cameos. A lot of films are going to see cameos of quite a few big stars. It was recently that Aamir Khan confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He is going to play a small but pivotal role in this one. It has added to the excitement of the fans and now even SRKians are looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha to get a glimpse of their favourite star. On that note, here's looking at other big cameos in upcoming Bollywood films.