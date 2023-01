Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan is here to RULE

And just like that, the day is here! And a brand new Shah Rukh Khan movie is also here. Pathaan is out in cinemas and it is already raking in rave reviews. Netizens are in awe of the action scenes and the cast which also includes John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Fans are showering love on the Siddharth Anand directorial movie. It has Blockbuster written all over it. Finally, with Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan is not just here to rule hearts but also box office! The pre-sales reports are fantastic. His last two films Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero were big duds! Here's a lookie at times when the Baadshah of Bollywood returned after disastrous flops.