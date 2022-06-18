Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed 'King of Romance'; yet you may have forgotten he's romanced Raveena Tandon, Nagma and these other heroines on screen
Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed 'King of Romance'; yet you may have forgotten he's romanced Raveena Tandon, Nagma and these other heroines on screen
Shah Rukh Khan has romanced a bevy of beauties on screen like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Jui Chawla, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and others. But such is his romantic stature that you may forget some other actresses he conjured magic with.