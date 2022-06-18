Shah Rukh Khan and his heroines you may not remember

Shah Rukh Khan has built his rep as the ‘King of Romance’ and with good measure considering all the legendary names he has swooned on screen from Kajol to Rani Mukerji, from Juhi Chawla to Deepika Padukone and from Madhuri Dixit to Katrina Kaif. However, such is the stature of the King of Romance that you may have forgotten some other actresses he conjured magic with on screen in rare instances. So, we’re here to jog the memory of all you SRK fans. Check out the list below: