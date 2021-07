Image credit: Instagram

Jibraan Khan

Do you remember Jibraan Khan who played the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's quick-witted son Krish Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)? He is all grown up to be a handsome hunk. He had auditioned for a few good roles and even assisted on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, which he got on his own merit. Take a look.