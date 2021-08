Kiss and tell

Bollywood wasn’t that accustomed to kissing scenes prior to 1995. It all changed after Raja Hindustani when two big mainstream stars like Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor joined lips in a commercial Bollywood movie like Raja Hindustani, targeted at the family audience. Post that, the image of onscreen kissed in the Hindi film industry changed slowly but steadily, and now, kissing scenes are treated quite casually by both the industry and (we hope) most in the audience, too. However, not all kissing scenes in Hindi movies come across as sensuous yet aesthetic or even merge with the narrative. Hence, we’ve decided to list the fifteen that did. Check them out below: