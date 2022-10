Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani

After years of waiting, Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani are finally doing a film together. Dunki is coming in theatres on December 2023. As we know, the maker was looking for a good script for Shah Rukh Khan for a long time. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to appear in the next season of Karan Johar's chat show? Filmmaker drops a MAJOR hint