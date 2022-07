Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif bonding despite their break and the Katrina Kapoor comment

Eid is extremely special for almost every Bollywood Celebs. On this day, every Bollywood celeb do a gathering and forget all their enmity. And if you don't believe it, take a classic example of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Kay who had attended Arpita Khan's wedding despite breakup with Salman Khan faced a mocking from the superstar in Hyderabad where he took a dig at her for breaking up with him and getting into a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and he teased her and called her Katrina Kapoor. Despite that Kat attended Eid party by Baba Siddique and gelled with Salman and his family.