Fresh pairings of 2023 in the upcoming films

Several upcoming films are lined up for release in 2023. The viewers are all excited to witness new on-screen couples in the upcoming films. From Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna; a look at the fresh and new pairing of 2023 that will steal the show with their hot chemistry. Take a look.