Shah Rukh Khan upcoming movies

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Brahmastra in which he had a cameo. The superstar’s last film as a lead was the 2018 release Zero. But, 2023 is going to be Shah Rukh Khan’s year as the actor has three films lined up. He will be seen in Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023, Jawan will hit the big screens in June 2023, and Dunki is slated to release on Christmas next year.