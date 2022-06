Private jets of Bollywood stars

Bollywood celebrities are a fancy, hip lot, and why not. After all, many of them have worked their bottom off to reach where they are today. However, even among all the fanciness and hip lifestyle, there's but a handful who can roam around in privately owned jets. It's not everybody who can afford private jets and maintain them on top of that, can they? You've got to be filthy rich, not just rich to do so. So, without further ado, here are those Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra who save loads of precious time by commuting in private jets... Ogle at their swanky, high-flying machines below: