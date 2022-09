Celebs who have stunning swimming pools in their houses

Celebs love to live lavish lives. Apart from working hard, these stars even love traveling to hills or beaches for a quick getaway. These celebs love relaxing in the swimming pools and spending time with their loved ones. But, here is a list of celebs who have swimming pools in their mansions. From Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to more celebs who have amazing swimming pools in their spaces.