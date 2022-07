Image credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married last month. Vignesh had shared a few pictures from their wedding, and now, some more pictures were shared by the filmmaker today on Instagram. One of the pictures that grabbed everyone’s attention was where Shah Rukh Khan is seen giving a warm hug to Nayanthara. Isn’t this a cute picture?