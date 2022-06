Shah Rukh Khan(14)

Bollywood has suffered quite a bit over the past year. First, COVID led to losses and then the tough competition from South Indian films at the box office added to the misery. But now, it seems Bollywood is all charged up to revive its status. Many big stars have big films in the pipeline that fans are eagerly waiting for. King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, who had taken a sabbatical of sorts after Zero, has three big films in the making. He will be seen in Pathaan, Jawan and Atlee's untitled next. All the films are made on big budgets and fans have high hopes. There are rumours of Don 3 too.