Contenders to play Kaka

Nikhil Dwivedi will be producing a biopic on the golden superstar of Hindi cinema, Rajesh Khanna, with Farah Khan probably directing the film, which is based on Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna. The announcement was made on the eve of Rajesh Khanna’s 79th Birth Anniversary (29th December). No word has yet come through though on who's the likely candidate to portray Kaka on screen, for whom the term “Superstar” was originally coined, is announced. So, we've taken it upon ourselves to compile a list of current top Bollywood stars whom we feel would be an apt choice to essay the larger-than-life icon on screen...