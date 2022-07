Celebs who love vada pav

Vada pav is the soul food for many in Mumbai city, and why should it be any different for our celebs from the film industry? Despite their strict diet and demands for keeping fit and looking fine, there are a handful of celebrities from our film industry who simply can't resist the tasty treat and love to feast on it every once in a while. From Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to R Madhavan and Shilpa Shetty; here's the entire list of celebs who love to gorge on vada pav...