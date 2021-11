R Madhavan

In a recent interview with Brut India, the 3 Idiots star revealed that during the release of Alaipayuthey, the PR department of the film told him to keep his marriage a secret as no married actor has ever made it in the film industry as a romantic hero. It was believed that girls will not take much interest in him as he is a married man and it will be harmful for the film. The actor in the interview said that he is not comfortable with a lie and especially about a woman, who is a part of his life. While Maddy was worried, he asked Mani Ratnam that whether the filmmaker wants to comply, to which the director said, You do whatever you want. So, when the press meeting happened and the journalists asked him about the news of his marriage, he openly said that after dating for nine years, he married his wife 4 months back and her name is Sarita.