What is it with men and long hair? Ask Shah Rukh Khan. Bollywood’s Badshah has left us thirsty with his new commercials for Thumbs Up and Dubai Tourism. He is looking lethal. It is not just that Shah Rukh Khan who is rocking the trend. Ranveer Singh is also sporting long hair, and his man bun is back. BTS members SUGA and Jin too have grown their mane. While Min Yoongi has decided to trim it before the Seoul Concert, let us see what Kim Seokjin does. He has been practicing with a small pony-tail. Take a look at these male celebs who are rocking long hair….