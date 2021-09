Shah Rukh Khan

Jab Harry Met Sejal is by and large the biggest and one of only disasters in SRK's illustrious career (the other being One Two Ka Four) and it came at a time when he really needed a big hit, and still does. Also, after the amount effort he put into it and the huge risk he took with an unconventional film and Director not know for big hits, the debacle must've hit hard. Coming to the film, he might reject dropping, it's got to be Munna Bhai MBBS. While we now can't even imagine a body other than Sanjay Dutt in the role, there's also no denying that Shah Rukh wouldn't have minded two classic comedies (including Lage Raho Munna Bhai) in his kitty.