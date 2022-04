Image credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar meet Saudi Arabia's Culture Minister

Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia had visited India, and he met Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan. On Instagram, he posted pictures of his meeting with these stars, and wrote, “Delighted to have engaged in insightful conversations on the beautiful world of films, exploring cross-cultural collaborations with Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan.” The photos have gone viral on social media.