Shah Rukh Khan

As much as glamarous and glorious stardom seems, it comes with its cons. While there are millions of fans who love Bollywood stars, there are some enemies too. Social media trolling is something that our Bollywood celebrities often suffer. But there have been times when things have gone beyond control and celebs have received death threats. The recent example is of Shah Rukh Khan. It was being reported that a man threatened to bomb SRK's home Mannat. The man has been reportedly arrested. This is not the first time though that SRK has received a death threat. During the shooting of Happy New Year, it was reported that a note saying 'SRK will be the next target' was found on the sets. As per the reports, the threat was sent by Ravi Pujari.