Bollywood celebs who own LUXURIOUS homes in London: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundrra have a couple of luxurious apartments across the globe. GQ India credits Deccan Chronicle in a report which states that the Nikamma actress and her businessman husband own a property in Mayfair, Oxford Street in London where they are often seen holidaying. Another report states that Raj owns property in Surrey as well.