Shah Rukh Khan was upset when asked about his baby Abram at the Chennai Express music launch

It was the initial stage of AbRam being born through surrogacy and SRK was upset with all the interrogation finally when he was asked to talk about the third one he said, It's extremely personal, confidential, it is a little mix of sadness and happiness at this point of time and I would request everyone including the concerned authority to show the alacrity and stop investigating so much on my baby I will talk about when she the sad part will get over,” he concluded. And today he happily talks about AbRam.