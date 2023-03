Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan - Metro In Dino:

Aditya Roy Kapur will be romancing Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino. We can already be assured that it is going to be a good looking film. While Aditya is known for his spontaneous acting, Sara is usually seen in a cheerful role. It will be nice to see how this pairing is going to turn out.