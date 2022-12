Shah Rukh Khan, the only Indian to join Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and more in Empire magazine list of 50 greatest actors of all time [View Pics] Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actors who has joined the Empire Magazine's list of 50 greatest actors of all time which includes the likes of Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Marilyn Monroe, Robert De Niro and more.