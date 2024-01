Ajay Devgn is the owner of a luxurious mansion named Shivshakti

Today, we will have a look at some of the most expensive, luxurious homes of our popular Bollywood celebrities. From Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Singham Again star Ajay Devgn and more, here's looking inside the sprawling abode of top Bollywood stars. Here we are inside Ajay and Kajol's lovely mansion Shivshakti. It is located in Juhu and is spread across 590 square yards. As per reports, the price of the property is around Rs 60 crores. Now, let's check out more luxurious abode of Bollywood celebs...