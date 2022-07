Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan made his debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai at the age of the and soon after he announced his wedidng with Sussaanne Khan and left the fans heartbroken. The hunk was only 26 when he got married. Today he is separated with wife Sussanne and is on a friendly terms with her. While he has found love again in Saba Azad.