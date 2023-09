Jawan actors with their real families

New movie Jawan, directed by Atlee is an action thriller and it is all set to hit the big screen on September 7. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new movie to release. It is made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, as per India Today, and the star cast of Jawan has charged hefty fees for their roles in the film. But before we meet the star cast on screen and get enthralled by their characters, here’s a look at an important aspect of their personal lives, their real families.