Salman Khan had slapped Katrina Kaif due to Akshay Kumar

Reportedly, Salman had slapped Katrina Kaif while she was shooting with Akshay Kumar. If reports are to be believed then Salman did not like Katrina and Akshay's friendship. Salman did not want Katrina to work with any other actor other than him and had slapped her while they were at a coffee shop.