Shah Rukh Khan fuming with anger, Aryan Khan become his shield

Shah Rukh Khan has been trending since morning because he was forced by a fan to click a picture in the most indecent manner that left him fuming. Well, it’s not easy for Bollywood celebs to always happily pose for their fans, their personal lives need to be respected m. While superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen making his way out of the airport, one fan tried to grab his fans for a selfie, the Pathaan star was moved and gave an angry stern look to the fan where Aryan Khan turned his father’s shield and won millions of hearts.