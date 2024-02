Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

It is almost unbelievable that no filmmaker in these many years thought that Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would suit each other on screen. It is speculated that during one of the ad shoots of a soft drink, Aamir, who was known to be a big prankster, played a small joke on Aishwarya which she didn't appreciate. Hence, the actress always maintained a safe distance from the Rang De Basanti actor. The fact that both actors have a strong hold on their emotional arcs on screen suggests that a tragic love story would have suited them best.