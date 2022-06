Shah Rukh Khan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Shah Rukh Khan is going to have a cameo in R Madhavan's movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It was recently that the lead star opened up about SRK's cameo in the film. To news agency ANI, R Madhavan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan did not charge a single penny for the film. It was the Badshah who approached Madhavan and stated that he would like to be a part of this film. R Madhavan was quoted saying, 'He vividly remembered it that during one of his birthday parties. He asked me about the film's status and expressed his desire to be a part of the film. 'Mujhe background mein koi bhi role chalega. Main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu.' Well, this is not the first film for which Shah Rukh Khan has worked for free, and neither is he the first actor to do so.