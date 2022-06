Image credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets trolled

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. While the 22-year-old is getting all the much-needed attention, the debutante is still new to the glitz and glamour of the industry. It looks like Suhana is getting freaked out watching the shutterbugs swarming at her for photographs. As Suhana avoided paying much attention to paparazzi's call, netizens were harsh to tag her as 'ghamandi' for throwing attitude. Take a look.