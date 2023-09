Palak Tiwari slammed for throwing attitude

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari who made her debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan film was spotted at the GQ Awards night. The actress got massively trolled for throwing attitude at Ishaan Khatter. The actress is seen ignoring Ishaan, while he is seen gesturing for her to move forward for the photo op. Palak does not make any eye contact with him. Netizens trolled her and said that she had issues with Shehnaaz Gill earlier and now she has a problem with Ishaan.