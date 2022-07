KGF Chapter 3 trailer: Prabhas to save Yash aka Rocky bhai

KGF Chapter 3 has left fans excited for the film. The makers have disclosed that the KGF Chapter 3 installment will be happening, but it has been also clarified that the makers are not planning for the third installment anytime soon. According to the rumours, Prabhas will have a cameo appearance in KGF 3 and will be seen saving Yash aka Rocky bhai. Yash might appear in Salaar, but there is no official announcement about the same. Some Indian YouTubers have elevated the rumours and showed how Rocky bhai rises from the ocean with the help of a submarine.