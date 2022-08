Image credit: Google

Shah Rukh Khan – Don 3

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don and Don 2 did well at the box office, and fans of the superstar have been waiting for Don 3. A recent report in Bollywood Hungama claims that SRK has turned down Don 3 for now. He wants to do it when he is confident about the script. We are sure fans of SRK would be praying that Don 3 is made soon.