Image credit: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Lady Killer goes on floor

Arjun Kapoor is excited to start his next, The Lady Killer for which he is heading to Manali. This is the first time in his life that the actor will be visiting this picturesque hill station, which he feels will act as a perfect backdrop to the film. I'm quite excited to shoot and explore Manali because I will be visiting the city for the first time! From what I have seen and heard, it's a beautiful place and I think it would act as a perfect backdrop for us to shoot the kind of film that we have at hand, he said. Arjun is looking forward to collaborating with actress Bhumi Pednekar for the first time on screen for this project. The Lady Killer chronicles the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like BA Pass and Section 375, is directing this film that is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.