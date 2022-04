Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will direct a web series

Reports are rife that Aryan Khan is writing and directing a web show and feature film. It seems the web show is for one of the leading OTT platforms. It is rumoured to be Amazon Prime Video. It seems on April 11, 2022 he did a test shoot with the whole cast and crew. It seems Aryan Khan took charge of the whole prep. The show’s pre-production will start soon, and the dates of the actual shoot will be finalised. The series might come out in 2023.